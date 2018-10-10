Insurance companies have always suffered negative reputation among customers for complexity, lack of clarity and impersonal service.

Then, the situation got even harder.

After financial markets fell in 2008, many customers lost their faith. Something needed to be done quickly.

To succeed in a rapidly changing landscape, life and pensions companies need to deliver a quality customer experience in every phase of their customer relationship. Being among the first one who wanted to regain the trust of its customers, ING announced a strategic focus on customer-centricity back.

They introduced NPS as a key non-financial metric. The results were profound.

To follow the whole journey, told through our and eyes of INGs key people who were involved in the process - check out this detailed, 34-page case study here: