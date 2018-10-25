If you expect your employees to do what they can to build your brand, then you better make sure they’re equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resources to do so. This makes sense, but according to my employee brand engagement assessment research, most business leaders approach employee brand engagement with little more wishful thinking.

In my new book, FUSION: How Integrating Brand and Culture Powers the World’s Greatest Companies , I explain that employee brand engagement is the extent to which employees are aligned and engaged with their company’s brand. And, while general employee engagement is important to combat the general lack of engagement that most employees feel today, only when you engage your employees with your brand will they think and act in the specific ways that produce the specific results you’re looking for.

54% of the assessment takers agreed that “Our company leaders expect everyone, not just the marketing department, to do what they can to build our brand.” Results from the free online Brand-Culture Fusion Assessment that I introduced with FUSION indicates that companies need a reality check when it comes to employee brand engagement. When asked “How well do each of the following statements describe your company today,”

That figure alone gives cause for pause because it suggests that at nearly half of companies (46%), the leaders don’t expect all employees to build their brand. But of even greater concern are the following findings:

Only 17% of respondents agreed, “Our people have appropriate access to tools and data about how our brand is perceived in the marketplace relative to our competitors.”

Only 35% agreed, “Most employees understand what makes our brand different and special from a customer perspective.”

And only 38% agreed, “Most employees have the skills and resources they need to ensure they deliver on the brand promise.”

If your employees don’t know how your brand is perceived or what makes it different, how are they supposed to build it? And if they aren’t empowered with the skills and resources they need to deliver on the brand promise, it’s ridiculous to think expect them to build the brand.

This chart reports more dismal findings about the state of employee brand engagement: