Do you know the power of storytelling? And do you use it in your customer experience transformation efforts?

Back in 2014, I wrote a post about a museum experience I had at the California Science Center in Los Angeles where a docent told stories about the exhibits and engaged the audience far more than detailed display placards ever could.

I noted that, through storytelling , the docent had power over the audience! The audience was transported and mesmerized!

Through storytelling, he...

helped the audience understand

conveyed what the people of that time thought, did, felt

brought the event(s) or experience to life

engaged the audience

facilitated empathy and understanding

helped the audience connect

drew the audience in

transported the audience

helped the audience relate

taught them some history

As you can see, stories are a wonderful communication tool and a powerful teaching tool. They allow you to deliver a message in a way that engages the audience, helps them understand the characters in play, and, hopefully, inspires them. People tend to connect to stories and, therefore, remember them and the message they convey.

So, it was with great pleasure that I agreed to an interview with Park Howell of The Business of Story to talk about journey mapping and how to use mapping to tell the customer (and the employee) story. It's a fun interview during which he attempts to coax out of me what the catalyst was for this customer experience consulting career - and more!

In addition to that, in this interview we discuss...

How to truly understand and retain your customers

The art of using journey maps to connect with your customer and tell their story

My 5-step approach to developing your customer experience roadmap and strategy in order to completely transform your business

I'd be honored if you would take a few minutes out of your day to listen to this interview . Let me know in the comments below if you have any questions about the discussion.

The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you how to think but to give you questions to think upon. -Brandon Sanderson

Read the original post here.