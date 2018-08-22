Do you know the power of storytelling? And do you use it in your customer experience transformation efforts?
Back in 2014, I wrote a post about a museum experience I had at the California Science Center in Los Angeles where a docent told stories about the exhibits and engaged the audience far more than detailed display placards ever could.
I noted that, through storytelling, the docent had power over the audience! The audience was transported and mesmerized!
Through storytelling, he...
- helped the audience understand
- conveyed what the people of that time thought, did, felt
- brought the event(s) or experience to life
- engaged the audience
- facilitated empathy and understanding
- helped the audience connect
- drew the audience in
- transported the audience
- helped the audience relate
- taught them some history
As you can see, stories are a wonderful communication tool and a powerful teaching tool. They allow you to deliver a message in a way that engages the audience, helps them understand the characters in play, and, hopefully, inspires them. People tend to connect to stories and, therefore, remember them and the message they convey.
One of the my favorite tools available to develop and to tell the customer story is journey mapping.
So, it was with great pleasure that I agreed to an interview with Park Howell of The Business of Story to talk about journey mapping and how to use mapping to tell the customer (and the employee) story. It's a fun interview during which he attempts to coax out of me what the catalyst was for this customer experience consulting career - and more!
In addition to that, in this interview we discuss...
- How to truly understand and retain your customers
- The art of using journey maps to connect with your customer and tell their story
- My 5-step approach to developing your customer experience roadmap and strategy in order to completely transform your business
I'd be honored if you would take a few minutes out of your day to listen to this interview. Let me know in the comments below if you have any questions about the discussion.
The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you how to think but to give you questions to think upon. -Brandon Sanderson
