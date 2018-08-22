Did you know that data is a critical component of your journey maps?

I've written a lot about journey maps and journey mapping over the last several years. I've also written about the importance of data to the journey mapping process, even noting that "data has no place in journey mapping" as one of my myths about mapping.

Where am I heading with this? Customer understanding is a foundational element of any customer experience strategy. There are three primary ways that you can gain that understanding:

Listen. Don't just ask customers about the experience, listen, as well. There are a lot of different channels and ways for customers to tell you about their needs and desired outcomes and how well you are performing against their expectations. Understanding these expectations and identifying key drivers of a great customer experience are important outcomes of this exercise. Characterize. Research your customers. Identify the jobs they are trying to do. Compile key personas that represent the various types of prospects and customers that (might) buy from you or that use your products or services. Empathize. Walk in your customers' shoes to get a clear understanding of the steps they take to do whatever job it is they are trying to do with your organization. Map their journeys to understand the current state of the experience.

It's this last one, empathize (or walk in customers' shoes and map their journey), that I focus on in my webinar on August 22, 2018, at 11am PT/2pm ET. Now, I know you know I've done other webinars on journey mapping in the past, but this webinar is a little different in that I focus more heavily on the connection between data and mapping - and why the two are important together in order to help you optimize the customer journey. This webinar will also be more focused on the contact center experience and contact center data.

I look forward to having you join me on August 22 for this webinar!

It’s got to do with putting yourself in other people’s shoes and seeing how far you can come to truly understand them. -Christian Bale (talking about acting)

