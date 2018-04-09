Are journey maps a waste of time, or can you really use them to drive CX change?

There's a big problem brewing out there when it comes to journey mapping:

Too many folks view journey maps as useless, when instead, the maps should be seen as one of the (if not the) most powerful tools and processes in the customer experience professional's arsenal.

Done right, you can drive real CX change with your journey maps!

So, it was with great pleasure that I accepted James Dodkins' invitation to be a guest on his ROCKSTAR CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE program via Facebook Live to talk about how to drive real CX change with journey maps. I think a lot of people talk about how to create the maps (even if they are erroneous in their ways), but not many talk about what to do next.

In the forty-minute interview , we covered a lot of territory, including:

What journey maps are and why they are so powerful

How journey maps differ from process maps and service blueprints - and why all are important to improving the customer experience

Why it's important to consider customer emotions - and why it's important to distinguish between what they do and what they feel

Which mistakes companies make while mapping

What to do after the mapping workshop to drive real CX change

What the difference is between personas and segments, and why we use personas over target segments in journey mapping

Why maps aren't just fluff and how to convince those who think so that they aren't

How to prep for and run a journey mapping workshop

What skills are needed to map journeys

How to get customer data and information for your journey maps

What the best strategy is for a successful journey mapping program

And much more!

As you can see, we covered a lot of territory. The ultimate goal of this conversation is to help you realize that journey maps are:

the beginning, not the end

a catalyst for change

not just a tool but a process

Hopefully the interview helps you start to think a bit differently about how you're mapping or why you should map if you aren't yet.

I invite you to watch the interview - and to share your thoughts on it below. Thank you!

Customer experience is a journey. Only you hold the map.

Read the original post here.