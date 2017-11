This data is from the US but I doubt if Europe is that much different.

I think the charts say it all - don't they?

Here is a clue. Look for the little green arrow pointing up. Looks to me like live TV is rapidly becoming (become) an oldies ghetto.

The second chart goes a long way to explain where the eyes of the other age groups are spending their time. Dick Stroud

2017-11-20_08-31-58.png

