Are you acting on what your customers are telling you?

Companies listen to customers but fail to make improvements to the customer experience as a result of what they hear.

There are a few reasons behind that, including but not limited to: a lack of actionable data, analysis paralysis, and not knowing what to do next or how to execute.

In the presence of actionable data, though, the next step (after analysis and answers) is to take action.

How do we rally the troops around the insights and get them to take and own the action?

Insight alone does not cause change. Change requires action. -Lolly Daskal

It all begins with the data, doesn't it?

And with that thought in mind, I prepared and presented a webinar with/for Fuel Cycle a couple weeks ago titled, Insight to Advantage: Driving Action with Your Customer Data. It covers the five steps you'll need to go through to yield the advantages that a customer-centric and customer-focused culture delivers.

The webinar built on a whitepaper that I wrote for Fuel Cycle with a similar title. In that whitepaper, I go beyond the five steps and delve into one specific area, action planning and taking action. In it, I offer up steps to take- and a worksheet to use - to take insights to action... and to deliver results.

I'd be honored if you'd take a listen to the webinar and read the whitepaper. I look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback, as always.

Action is the foundational key to all success. -Pablo Picasso

Read the original post here.