Journey maps are a catalyst for change. But only when done right!

You've heard me say that before, and it's the truth.

But the problem is that so many people don't map correctly, and they end up with useless "documents" that aren't actionable. What are they doing wrong? I address this question - and many more - in my session for GMC Software's (now Quadient's) second CX Transformation Day. I focus on the myths of journey mapping and discuss several that I think are key. (Register to watch the session, which took place yesterday.)

The five myths I address in this session are as follows. You'll have to watch to get the details behind each:

I've mapped; I'm done. One map applies to all customers; all customers are the same. I don't need personas; I can simply map for major customer segments. Marketing has the same mapping needs as CX. Data has no place in journey maps.

But that's not all that this session includes! The best part is that I got to interview a global panel of CX executives/experts who have used journey mapping many times over the years to improve the experience at their organizations. Included on the panel were:

Brad Smith : former CMO/CCO at Symantec, Sage, Yahoo!

: former CMO/CCO at Symantec, Sage, Yahoo! David Mitzenmacher : VP of Client Experience, ADP; former CCO at Kareo, Rackspace

: VP of Client Experience, ADP; former CCO at Kareo, Rackspace Craig Lee: former Head of CX and Brand, Emirates

We had an engaging discussion about how each one has used journey maps in their respective organizations to drive change for both employees and for customers. They shared tips on how to ensure maps are actionable, how to select which improvements to make based on map findings, who owns the maps and the next steps, how to measure success, and much more! You won't want to miss this discussion.

Thanks to UCI Paul Merage School of Business for hosting us as we filmed this session.

The best journeys answer questions that in the beginning you didn't even think to ask. -180° South

