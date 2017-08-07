Is your company a CX Loser or a CX Winner?

If you answered "CX Loser," I know it's tough to stand up and admit that. It's a difficult thing to acknowledge, especially when many simply don't think they are CX Losers. But they are!

And it's important to understand what makes one a CX Winner versus a CX Loser, which is why I tackled this topic in a recent webinar with CallidusCloud|CX.

What is a CX Loser? It's a company that doesn’t understand its customers and doesn’t take the customer into account in all that it does; the customer is not a priority. And neither is the employee.

These CX Loser companies still believe that being in business is about maximizing shareholder value. They haven't yet adopted Drucker’s thinking that companies are in business to create and to nurture a customer.

Why focus on CX Losers? Why now?

There are a lot of reasons, but I’ll start with just two.

First, customer experience is a differentiator. In this world where products and services are becoming more and more commodotized every day, customer experience is the one true differentiator. We know that customers are willing to pay more for a better experience, so price can no longer be the main reason people buy; as a result, companies need to do do what's right and deliver a great experience.

Second, I’ve talked to so many people lately who’ve been "volun-told" into a customer experience role. In case you don’t know what "volun-told" is, it means you didn’t previously hold a specific customer experience professional role, i.e., it wasn’t your day job, but you were somehow assigned to "do CX" because someone on the leadership team heard that customer experience is important.

I suppose that’s a good thing. But you cant just "do CX," as I wrote last week. It’s a culture shift, a mindset shift, a behavioral shift. There are so many new folks getting into this profession that we just need to be really clear on what customer experience is, how that shift happens, and what the foundational elements of customer experience are.

More companies are starting to get that they need to focus on the customer experience, but many – most – are still struggling. They need help, in many ways. There’s a lot of work to be done, and it’s certainly not straightforward. The more we talk about, educate folks on, and help them understand CX, what’s good and what’s bad, what’s right and what’s wrong, the foundational elements that need to be in place to "do CX," the better off we will all be.

Bain uncovered this thing called the "delivery gap," or the customer experience perception gap; you know the stat: 80% of executives believe that they are delivering a superior customer experience, while only 8% of customer agree. Companies that are so off-base on their perceptions or understandings of their customers and the experience are clearly CX Losers. 80% is a pretty significant chunk of companies!

Don't want to be on the CX Loser list? Watch the recording of last week's webinar, How to Stay Off the CX Loser List, to hear about nine behaviors of CX Losers - and what to do to turn those around to become a CX Winner!

The difference between winners and losers is that winners do things losers don't want to do. -Dr. Phil McGraw

