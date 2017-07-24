By now, it should be obvious how important it is to clearly differentiate your brand. But I still get questions about how to identify key brand differentiators — or how to prioritize them, clarify them, or use them in brand strategy development.

So I’ve produced an excerpt from a recent webinar I gave in which I took participants through developing their strategic brand platforms. Take a look to learn:

the role of differentiators in your competitive brand positioning

12 possible types of brand differentiators

criteria to evaluate your brand differentiators

Video of QIb_dkdQRsE

