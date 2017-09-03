Do you know the top three secrets of VoC success?

Strong Voice of the Customer (VoC) programs are a foundational element for any CX transformation. Transformations grounded in customer understanding lead to better outcomes for the business and for the customer.

And so it was on that premise that I compiled the three secrets of VoC success for a recent CMSWire.com webinar, in advance of my keynote at DX Summit in Chicago this November.

While I know that there are more than three keys to successful VoC programs, I was given 15-20 minutes to talk, which gave me time to pick three. I covered the following, but the devil is in the details; you'll want/need to listen to the webinar because I provide a lot of insights into each one of these:

The importance of executive commitment Ingraining customer feedback into the DNA of the company How to ensure effective communication from internal teams to customers

As a follow-up to the webinar, and again in prep for DX Summit, I was also interviewed by CMSWire.com about my background and my philosophy on customer experience success. Check it out. I don't think anything there will surprise you, but at the end I recommend a book that I think all CX professionals should read!

At first they will ask you WHY you are doing it, but later they will ask you HOW you did it. -Unknown

