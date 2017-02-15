What does it take to build a connection between you and your customer? Forget the talk, look at what businesses are actually doing. What are they doing? On what are the folks spending money and effort?



Are they not investing big sums of money on technology? The answer, as lived, is that the way to build connection with your customers is through technology: marketing platforms, salesforce automation systems, customer service systems, CRM systems, e-commerce engines, web content management systems, knowledge bases, chat functionality, CTI, mobile apps…..



Let’s stop and think. Are we sure that technology helps build connection with our customers? Could it be that the lack of technology causes operational issues that cause dissatisfaction yet the abundance of technology will not lead to that emotional connection? If you are familiar with Herzberg’s dual factor theory then I am saying that technology is merely a hygiene factor. Further, I ask you to consider that too much reliance / use of technology actually gets in the way of cultivating connection.



I say that in largish organisations technology (and the way of being that goes with it) drives out humanity – in particular the human touch. We no longer talk to one another it is easier to send an email. We no longer write to one another, we send an email. We don’t even write emails with the human touch. Instead the CRM system has ready made email templates which are automatically sent out – every customer receiving the same bland corporate communication. All in the name of efficiency, consistency, and productivity.



I want to end this conversation by sharing a story with you. As I enjoy reading I tend to read widely. This means that I buy many books – many of them through Amazon. When the book arrives I can immediately tell if it is from Amazon. Every package has the same look on the outside, and pretty much the same paperwork inside. It is the kind of paperwork that a computer spits out. Zero humanity: utterly forgettable.



Today, I received the book I had ordered from one of the Amazon sellers. From the neat handwriting on the envelope I could tell that it had been sent by a human being. When I opened the package, I found myself delighted. Why? See for yourself:

That is all it took for me to find myself surprised, delighted, and thankful. The technology needed? A pen and a sticky white label!



What was my response after experience that which I experienced in seeing this message? I found myself wanting to learn more about the Seller (Birdy Hop) AND a strong desire to reciprocate by thanking the Seller. So I went to Amazon, found my order, and gave the seller a 5 star rating.



Is this significant? Consider that I receive many emails from Amazon sellers chasing a positive review (from me) on Amazon. For how many of these emails have I logged into Amazon and done as the seller asked? None of them.



I say that within largish organisations too often technology is the path to the dark side. If you are not already deeply smitten by technology then I ask you to consider that the human touch is essential for cultivating meaningful connection with your customers – at least those customers who are like me.



Enough for today. I thank you for your listening and wish you the very best. Until the next time…

Read the original post here.