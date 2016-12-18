What are you doing to bring your customer communications into the 21st century and into alignment with customer expectations?



Companies are making a huge effort to move their customer communications from traditional channels to the digital and social realm, while continuing to use and maintain offline communications, as well; however, there's a disconnect between the voice, tone, style, and messaging that is used in digital channels versus in traditional media. This is a problem.



Communication is important in any relationship, and it's no less important in the relationship that you have with your customers. Communications are an important component of the customer experience that are often overlooked but are, ironically, the one aspect of the experience that seem fairly straightforward when it comes to executing and improving. The right cross-functional teams need to be involved to ensure that disparate voices, systems, and channels don't sidetrack the brand messaging and, hence, the experience. Consistent messaging, just like consistent experiences, builds trust. Trust keeps customers coming back. Communications support both the brand promise and the customer experience.



When it comes to the customer experience strategy, efforts tend to focus on frontline communications – training and coaching employees regularly on how to best speak (and interact) with customers. Yet, customer communications such as contracts, call center inquiries, customer correspondence, emails, welcome kits, invoices, and statements, are equally important to the overall customer experience. These communications must all mesh with the messaging that you're using in the digital world.



It is this - the convergence of traditional and digital communications - and how they impact the customer experience that became the premise for the second whitepaper that I wrote for, and in conjunction with, GMC Software: The Convergence of Customer Communications Management and Customer Experience Management.



Download the whitepaper and find out...

How to give CMOs and CXOs visibility into all customer communications

What tools are available to align the operations folks with those in charge of delivering seamless branding and experiences for the customer

How to reduce the friction between operations and experience professionals

How organizations can come together in the name of a better customer experience



GMC's unique software platform combines customer communications management (CCM), customer journey mapping (CJM), and customer experience management (CEM) all in one place, allowing you to ensure that all of your messaging is aligned and cohesive.



There is a real need to have such a centralized system to (a) map the customer journey, being sure to call out communications along the way, and (b) ensure all communications, regardless of medium, deliver a seamless brand experience for the customer. Having the right people, the right systems, and the right strategy in place will go far to give you a leg up in this new world of communications - and in designing a great experience for your customers.



The more elaborate our means of communication, the less we communicate. -Joseph Priestley

