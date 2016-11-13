I guess every generation of marketeer think they are the only ones that 'get it', whatever 'it' is.



Do read this lovely report from a consultancy that sets out to show how Millennials have cracked the code of marketing.



Can you believe the author has discovered that marketing is a profit not a cost centre. Wow and Wow again. That looks like something I was writing a couple of decades ago. No, make that three decades.



This is one of the more hilarious sentences:



By contrast, millennials at small and medium sized businesses look at the entire customer journey through a unified lens or one integrated discipline, turning a system of fragmented consumer touchpoints into a holistic map. Unlike more traditional predecessors, millennials drive the entire marketing funnel from awareness, lead generation, revenue, creation and engagement via digital channels, with a focus on social media.

I guess the author must believe this nonsense. If it were true it would be great but most companies haven't the faintest idea how to get an integrated customer experience across all their touchpoints irrespective of the age of the marketers.



If you are feeling in need of some amusement then have a read. I guarantee it will make you laugh (or cry). Dick Stroud

